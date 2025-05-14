Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,801 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 2.66% of Sleep Number worth $9,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sleep Number by 6,582.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

SNBR opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $199.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $393.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary T. Fazio acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,282.50. The trade was a 20.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis K. Lee acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $51,264.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,946.40. This represents a 8.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 80,220 shares of company stock valued at $576,206 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNBR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Sleep Number Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

