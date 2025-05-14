Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for JANX

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Janux Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.28) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.32). The consensus estimate for Janux Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 463.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.47%.

JANX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. Janux Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 3.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,365,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,189,000 after purchasing an additional 845,266 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,562,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,996 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 3,515,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,061,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,926,000 after buying an additional 986,750 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Janux Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 341,742 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $10,470,974.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,658,988 shares in the company, valued at $295,951,392.32. This trade represents a 3.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $107,188.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,768.85. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,001 shares of company stock worth $313,964 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

