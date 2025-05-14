FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of FB Financial worth $6,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 394,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 274,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

FB Financial Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE FBK opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.93. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.28 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 15.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,931,841 shares in the company, valued at $530,303,606.91. This represents a 0.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross bought 7,200 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.49 per share, with a total value of $291,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,146.22. The trade was a 13.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.