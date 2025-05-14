Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys Shares of 305,239 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 305,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 648.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 15,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,341.21. The trade was a 22.66% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.10%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

