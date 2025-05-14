Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,704 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $1,618,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Core & Main by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Core & Main by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Core & Main by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 469,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,904,000 after purchasing an additional 49,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In other news, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,023,859.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,282.64. This represents a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $541,546.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,442.40. The trade was a 71.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,698 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.55.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

