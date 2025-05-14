Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,256 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.44% of UDR worth $62,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $1,273,442,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in UDR by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,060,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,940,000 after buying an additional 5,101,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in UDR by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,535,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,104,000 after buying an additional 3,609,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in UDR by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,853,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,711,000 after buying an additional 1,706,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,592,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $419.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.23 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 491.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UDR

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.