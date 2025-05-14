Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $48.05 Million Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 199.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,064,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375,305 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.21% of Dream Finders Homes worth $48,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,127,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,788,000 after buying an additional 605,508 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,847,000 after purchasing an additional 594,592 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,196,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,124,000 after purchasing an additional 361,616 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,061,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,967,000 after purchasing an additional 359,659 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 344,426 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dream Finders Homes

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CFO Lorena Anabel Ramsay sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,376.37. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of DFH stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.95. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

