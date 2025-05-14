Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $8,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Genesco by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,850 shares in the company, valued at $22,758,430.50. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 10,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,524.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,201.68. The trade was a 69.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GCO opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.05). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $745.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

