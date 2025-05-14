SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 496,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Stock Down 0.4%

SpartanNash stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $643.75 million, a PE ratio of -1,902.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8,800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPTN. StockNews.com lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

