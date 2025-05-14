PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115,764 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of PBF Energy worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,116,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $20,896,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 562,287 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PBF Energy by 2,119.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 411,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 392,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,057,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,071,000 after acquiring an additional 208,599 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $3,131,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,249,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,049,959.60. This represents a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 331,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,075,180. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $51.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.76.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.09%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

