Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 396,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 1,862.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIHL opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.28.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.98). Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.52 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIHL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Featured Stories

