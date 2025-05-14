Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 862,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,162 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $41,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,059,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,619,000 after acquiring an additional 408,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sanofi by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,017,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,587,000 after purchasing an additional 441,637 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091,304 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Sanofi by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,396,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,776,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,164,000 after purchasing an additional 369,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.96. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $2.0369 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

