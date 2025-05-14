Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $55.25 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 913,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 276,866 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.39% of Aptiv worth $55,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Aptiv by 356.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Aptiv by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $68.79 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $85.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Aptiv from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

