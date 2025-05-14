Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 394,628 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,770,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,628 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $44,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Driven Brands by 600.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Driven Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Driven Brands Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $516.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.19 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Driven Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.