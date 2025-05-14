Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 23,324 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 780,590 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of SunCoke Energy worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 852,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 191,235 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 69,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

SXC stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $763.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $12.82.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

