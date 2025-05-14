Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $42.67 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,339 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $42,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 77,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Elefante Mark B acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The firm has a market cap of $293.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.17 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

