Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 15,670 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,670 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.72% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $66,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of FRT stock opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average of $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 126.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRT shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

