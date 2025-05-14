Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 65.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 710,748 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of A10 Networks worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in A10 Networks by 3,389.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in A10 Networks by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in A10 Networks by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATEN opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.37. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum raised A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

