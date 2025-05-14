Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Holdings Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 6,226.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $49,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ally Financial news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $257,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,038.18. The trade was a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,284,131.01. The trade was a 3.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.8%

Ally Financial stock opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.52 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. For consumer lenders, the Trump Administration’s hardline approach to tariffs is “difficult to ignore” and there’s clearly more downside to the group if tariffs remain near current levels. If tariffs remain in place, risks to growth would skew meaningfully to the downside and risks to inflation to the upside, adds the analyst, who is downgrading the firm’s Consumer Finance industry view to Cautious from Attractive. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ally Financial

About Ally Financial

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.