Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 52,576 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 214.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.15% of HubSpot worth $53,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in HubSpot by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in HubSpot by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on HubSpot from $815.00 to $745.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,048,310. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,536,312.16. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,562 shares of company stock worth $18,401,757. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $672.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $584.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $668.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,471.27, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

