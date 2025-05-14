Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $70.29 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,536,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,551 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $70,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FOX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in FOX by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in FOX by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in FOX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of FOX stock opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.92. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Moffett Nathanson lowered FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

