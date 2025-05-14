Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 203,900 Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 203,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Viavi Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,614,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $198,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,648 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,722,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $15,268,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,398,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,626,000 after buying an additional 620,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,475,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,106,000 after acquiring an additional 435,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Viavi Solutions Stock Up 0.1%

VIAV opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -52.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $149,944.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $160,990.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,057.48. This trade represents a 20.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,549 shares of company stock worth $485,916. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.