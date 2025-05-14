Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $58.54 Million Stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,453,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,589 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 12.71% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $58,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 451.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market cap of $453.35 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.10). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.07 million. Analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCSI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

