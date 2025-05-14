Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertex by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,858,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,927,000 after buying an additional 137,666 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,527,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,198,000 after purchasing an additional 53,829 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,031,000 after purchasing an additional 580,664 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,129,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,587,000 after purchasing an additional 439,054 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 342.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,513,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,576 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VERX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vertex from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,555,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749.36. The trade was a 99.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Stock Up 1.4%

Vertex stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 210.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.99 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

