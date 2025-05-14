Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,413,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.56% of Criteo worth $55,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Criteo by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Stock Performance

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.33. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $451.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Criteo in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $96,281.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,980.50. This trade represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 13,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $602,129.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,267,255.24. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

