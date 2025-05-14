Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 12,305 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.64% of Bio-Techne worth $72,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 1,355.6% during the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Baird R W downgraded Bio-Techne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bio-Techne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $122,685.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,336.96. The trade was a 48.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 4.2%

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.00. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $85.57.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Bio-Techne announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

