Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,761 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,691,000 after buying an additional 82,921 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,194,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,366,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Primerica by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 131,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,655,000 after buying an additional 60,565 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Primerica Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $271.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.08. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.52 and a fifty-two week high of $307.91.
Primerica Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.14.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PRI
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $65,555.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,030. The trade was a 53.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total value of $845,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,388,140.28. This trade represents a 8.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Primerica
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.