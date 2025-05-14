Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,761 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,691,000 after buying an additional 82,921 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,194,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,366,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Primerica by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 131,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,655,000 after buying an additional 60,565 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $271.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.08. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.52 and a fifty-two week high of $307.91.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $803.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total transaction of $65,555.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,030. The trade was a 53.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total value of $845,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,388,140.28. This trade represents a 8.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.