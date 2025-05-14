UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock Price

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ LIF opened at $59.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.83. Life360 has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life360 will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Life360 news, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $135,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,699.90. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $106,746.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,395 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,704.05. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,220,851. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Life360 in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Life360 by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Life360 by 2,938.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Life360 by 937.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Life360 in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

