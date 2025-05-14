Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Shares Sold by Nokomis Capital L.L.C.

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. cut its position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Perpetua Resources worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPTA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPTA shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Perpetua Resources from $28.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $96,096.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,763 shares in the company, valued at $607,650.12. This trade represents a 13.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 22,710 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $200,302.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,338.28. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,230 shares of company stock worth $166,582 and have sold 59,610 shares worth $606,423. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PPTA opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.68 million, a P/E ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.06. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

