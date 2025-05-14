Night Owl Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 74,011 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,095,000. Howmet Aerospace makes up 1.0% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,117,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,153,220,000 after buying an additional 352,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,649 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,213,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,210,000 after acquiring an additional 80,972 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,810,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,267,000 after purchasing an additional 308,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HWM opened at $158.33 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $161.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HWM shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,737.48. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

