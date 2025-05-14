Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 6,755 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP reduced its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,330 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the period. AppFolio accounts for about 1.0% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $10,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in AppFolio by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APPF shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of AppFolio from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.43.

In related news, Director Alexander Wolf acquired 9,678 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.81 per share, with a total value of $2,078,931.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,977.06. This represents a -150.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $760,662.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APPF opened at $216.70 on Wednesday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $274.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.31.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

