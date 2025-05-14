Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Holdings Cut by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd lowered its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 40,820 shares during the period. Wix.com comprises about 11.5% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Noked Israel Ltd owned about 0.50% of Wix.com worth $58,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Wix.com by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 105,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX opened at $184.89 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $127.49 and a fifty-two week high of $247.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wix.com announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Wix.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $169.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wix.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.74.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

