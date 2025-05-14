No Street GP LP Cuts Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

No Street GP LP reduced its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Chart Industries accounts for 13.6% of No Street GP LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. No Street GP LP owned 2.51% of Chart Industries worth $205,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 78,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 23,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.64.

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE:GTLS opened at $175.11 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.43 and a 200 day moving average of $171.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,691.40. The trade was a 4.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 175 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 475 shares in the company, valued at $70,247.75. The trade was a 58.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,109 shares of company stock worth $160,845. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

