Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New $14.97 Million Investment in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,091,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,970,000. Rush Street Interactive comprises about 1.3% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSI. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $816,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 946,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,570.50. This represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 531,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,673.97. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 723,805 shares of company stock worth $7,957,809 over the last quarter. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -607.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $262.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RSI shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

