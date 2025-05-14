NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 25,134 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 449.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,134 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $96.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day moving average is $88.49.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

