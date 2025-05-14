AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,908 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in AAON were worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in AAON by 521.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in AAON by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AAON. CJS Securities raised AAON from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of AAON from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AAON from $155.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.86 per share, for a total transaction of $80,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,580. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.66, for a total value of $824,501.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,602.06. This represents a 23.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON Trading Up 1.3%

AAON opened at $105.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.98 and a 12 month high of $144.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.06.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. AAON had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $322.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

AAON declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AAON Company Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

