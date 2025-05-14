Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Reduces Position in Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,161,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Greenfire Resources accounts for 2.9% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Greenfire Resources were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenfire Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Greenfire Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,178,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenfire Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Greenfire Resources by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenfire Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Greenfire Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Greenfire Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Greenfire Resources stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. Greenfire Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19.

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.16). Greenfire Resources had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $123.16 million for the quarter.

Greenfire Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.