Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $261.64 and last traded at $260.25, with a volume of 535336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $258.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.90.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.7%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $530.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $109,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,840.60. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,100 shares of company stock worth $30,698,424 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.