SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,658,000 after acquiring an additional 250,078 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $421.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $408.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.71. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $451.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

