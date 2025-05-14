Desjardins Has Positive Outlook for TSE:AQN FY2026 Earnings

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Sunday, May 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.00.

TSE:AQN opened at C$7.81 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$6.03 and a 52 week high of C$9.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Director Randy David Laney purchased 9,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,803.21. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

