FY2025 Earnings Estimate for AUR Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Aurora Innovation in a research note issued on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aurora Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01).

AUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 7.7%

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.76. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $10.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 147.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

