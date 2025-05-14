Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for JFrog FY2025 Earnings

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of JFrog in a research report issued on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.30). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for JFrog’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $122.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FROG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JFrog

JFrog Trading Up 4.3%

FROG stock opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -66.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.96. JFrog has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,436,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,003,635.45. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $533,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,929,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,089,840.20. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,442 shares of company stock worth $9,182,588. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.