Insider Buying: International Biotechnology (LON:IBT) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden purchased 2,000 shares of International Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 585 ($7.79) per share, for a total transaction of £11,700 ($15,570.93).

International Biotechnology Stock Performance

IBT opened at GBX 571.98 ($7.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £205.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.21. International Biotechnology has a one year low of GBX 480 ($6.39) and a one year high of GBX 736 ($9.80). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 592.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 661.85.

International Biotechnology (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported GBX (5.60) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter. International Biotechnology had a net margin of 90.66% and a return on equity of 13.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Biotechnology will post 0.9435943 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Biotechnology Company Profile

The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in biotechnology and other life sciences companies.

The Company will seek to achieve its objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies which may be quoted or unquoted and whose shares are considered to have good growth prospects, with experienced management and strong potential upside through the development and/or commercialisation of a product, device or enabling technology.

