Arcellx FY2025 EPS Estimate Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Arcellx in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.98) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.83). The consensus estimate for Arcellx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Arcellx from $133.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

Arcellx Trading Down 2.1%

Arcellx stock opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.04 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $72.42. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $107.37.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.29). Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcellx by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arcellx

In related news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 38,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $2,375,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,515.72. This represents a 20.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $94,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,903 over the last 90 days. 6.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

