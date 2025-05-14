B. Riley Has Bullish Estimate for Envela FY2025 Earnings

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Envela in a report released on Sunday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Envela’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Envela’s FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Envela alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Envela from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Envela Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of ELA opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Envela has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $158.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Envela by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Envela by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 26,598 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela during the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envela during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,418,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,205,000. Institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Envela Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the re-commerce sector in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Commercial-Services and Direct-To-Consumer. It provides end-of-life asset recycling; data destruction and IT asset management; and products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial companies, as well as operates as a re-commerce retailers of luxury hard assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.