Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired Rep. Jared Moskowitz

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently bought shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). In a filing disclosed on May 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Texas Instruments stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (1)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 4/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) on 4/7/2025.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,324. The company has a market capitalization of $170.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.68, for a total value of $19,659,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,914,158.52. This represents a 19.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,065 shares of company stock valued at $59,734,685 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.41.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

