Rep. Jared Moskowitz Purchases Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently bought shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK). In a filing disclosed on May 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Stryker stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (1)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 4/16/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/16/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/10/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 4/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 4/7/2025.

Stryker Stock Down 0.5%

Stryker stock traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.02. The company had a trading volume of 171,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,406. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $450.00 price target on Stryker in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,934,000 after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Moskowitz

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

