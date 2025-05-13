Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 3.7% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $469.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

