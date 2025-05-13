Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1224 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 59.2% annually over the last three years.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.32. 811,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,013. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.90.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

