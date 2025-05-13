GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces $0.04 Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE GNT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.10. 7,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,189. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $6.20.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
