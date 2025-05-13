GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Announces $0.04 Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE GNT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.10. 7,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,189. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $6.20.

In other GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 24,059 shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $146,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,745,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,649,532.50. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,987 shares of company stock valued at $485,382.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

